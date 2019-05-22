Leroy Fer Keen To Return To Former Club

Follow @insidefutbol





Leroy Fer is eager to make a return to the Eredivisie with Feyenoord this summer after being released by Swansea City.



Fer, who joined Swansea from QPR in the summer of 2016, opted to remain with the Welsh club following their relegation from the top flight during the 2017/18 season.











However, the Swans were unable to push for promotion from the Championship this term, as they finished in tenth place at the end of the recently concluded campaign.



And in their bid to balance the books ahead of another season in the Championship, Swansea are poised to offload several key first team players during the summer transfer window.





As such, the Welsh club have already released Fer by opting against offering him a contract extension that would keep him at the club beyond the summer.







And following his confirmed exit from Swansea in the summer, Fer is eager to make a return to Eredivisie with his former club Feyenoord, according to Dutch daily the Algemeen Dagblad.



It is claimed the midfielder has identified Feyenoord, where he started his career, as the next destination in his bid to remain involved at the highest level.





Feyenoord have the budget to bring Fer on board, but the midfielder may have to drop his wage demands.



Fer made 27 appearances in all competitions for Swansea this term.

