Manchester United Target Rules Out Real Madrid Exit

Manchester United linked defender Raphael Varane has confirmed that he will be at Real Madrid next season.



The France defender has been a big part of Real Madrid’s success over recent years and has been at the Santiago Bernabeu since 2011, when Manchester United wanted him.











Manchester United have long been interested in the World Cup winner and there were suggestions earlier this year that the Frenchman was contemplating leaving Real Madrid.



There were claims that the defender could seek a fresh challenge after spending eight years at Real Madrid, but Varane has stopped all speculation over his future at the club.





Varane insisted that he wants to stay at the Bernabeu next season and is confident that Real Madrid will be more successful next year.







The Frenchman told Madrid-based daily Marca: “I want to continue at Madrid next season.



“I am sure we will again experience some strong emotions and I am sure the season will be good.”





Real Madrid are likely to offer him a new contract soon in order to make him one of the best-paid players at the club.

