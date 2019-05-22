XRegister
06 October 2018

22/05/2019 - 20:21 BST

Maurizio Sarri Could Raid Napoli For Two Players If He Takes Juventus Job

 




Maurizio Sarri could take Napoli stars Elseid Hysaj and Lorenzo Insigne to Juventus if he answers the Bianconeri's call.

Hysaj, who has previously worked under Sarri at Empoli and Napoli, was linked with a move to join Chelsea last summer and is a favourite of the current Blues boss.  

 



However, as part of the deal that took Sarri and Jorginho away from Naples, the Italian club secured an agreement from the Blues to not move for any of their remaining players.

Sarri is now being strongly linked with the Juventus job and it is unclear where he will be coaching next season.
 


And if Sarri does take up the Juventus role, he could raid his former club Napoli for two players.



Indeed, according to Italian daily Il Mattino, both Hysaj and Insigne could follow Sarri to Juventus, if the Chelsea boss leaves for Turin.

However, defender Kalidou Koulibaly appears to be out of Juventus' reach.
 


It has been claimed that Chelsea are willing to let Sarri move to Juventus if he wishes, as long as the Italian side are prepared to pay compensation to the tune of £5m.
 