Maybe Vincent Kompany Only One Who Can Do It – Anderlecht Sporting Director Confident

Follow @insidefutbol





Anderlecht sporting director Michael Verschueren has insisted Vincent Kompany has all the qualities to play the role of player-manager at the club, claiming he is 200 per cent sure that the appointment will prove to be beneficial.



On Tuesday, Kompany confirmed he will return to his boyhood club as player-manager after leaving Premier League champions Manchester City.











Having missed out on European football for the first time in 56 years, Anderlecht will look to the Belgian international for inspiration on and off the pitch.



The club's sporting director Verschueren has claimed the world class defender knows all about Anderlecht and will help the Belgian giants turn their fortunes around next season.





"He has all the qualities to play that role, maybe he's the only one who can do it", Verschueren told Belgian daily Het Nieuwsblad, when asked about Kompany managing and playing.







"Vincent knows how we want to play. He wants to work with the youngsters. He knows the club.



"I think we should all be grateful to Vincent, a world-class player coming back to Belgium.





"I am 200 per cent sure it will work", he added.



Kompany, who made his first-team debut for Anderlecht in 2003, made 103 appearances in his first spell with the Belgian outfit.



