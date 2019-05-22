Newcastle and Southampton Amongst Clubs Chasing Liverpool Winger

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United, Southampton and Brighton are leading the chase to sign Liverpool loanee Harry Wilson during the summer transfer window, according to Sky Sports News.



Wilson, who secured a season-long switch to Derby County last summer, has been a standout performer for the Rams during their run to the Championship playoff final this season.











The 22-year-old has enjoyed a stellar campaign under the tutelage of Frank Lampard, after scoring 18 goals and registering six assists for his team-mates in all competitions this term.



As such, the Wales international has attracted interest from a host of Premier League clubs, including the likes of Newcastle, Southampton and Brighton.





It is claimed the Premier League trio are now leading the chase to land Wilson from Liverpool during the summer transfer window in a bid to bolster their ranks for next season.







And it is believed the Reds value Wilson in the region of £25m, amidst interest from a host of top flight clubs eyeing taking him away from Anfield this summer.



Despite the interest from within the Premier League, it remains to be seen whether Liverpool are willing to offload Wilson on a permanent basis.





The Welshman is currently on his third loan spell away from Liverpool.



However, Liverpool have locked Wilson down to a contract that runs until the summer of 2023.

