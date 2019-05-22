XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

22/05/2019 - 16:39 BST

Newcastle and Southampton Amongst Clubs Chasing Liverpool Winger

 




Newcastle United, Southampton and Brighton are leading the chase to sign Liverpool loanee Harry Wilson during the summer transfer window, according to Sky Sports News.

Wilson, who secured a season-long switch to Derby County last summer, has been a standout performer for the Rams during their run to the Championship playoff final this season.  

 



The 22-year-old has enjoyed a stellar campaign under the tutelage of Frank Lampard, after scoring 18 goals and registering six assists for his team-mates in all competitions this term.

As such, the Wales international has attracted interest from a host of Premier League clubs, including the likes of Newcastle, Southampton and Brighton.
 


It is claimed the Premier League trio are now leading the chase to land Wilson from Liverpool during the summer transfer window in a bid to bolster their ranks for next season.



And it is believed the Reds value Wilson in the region of £25m, amidst interest from a host of top flight clubs eyeing taking him away from Anfield this summer.

Despite the interest from within the Premier League, it remains to be seen whether Liverpool are willing to offload Wilson on a permanent basis.
 


The Welshman is currently on his third loan spell away from Liverpool.

However, Liverpool have locked Wilson down to a contract that runs until the summer of 2023.   
 