Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Is Man of Club – Robin van Persie

Former Manchester United striker Robin Van Persie believes that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is a club man through and through, just as Sir Alex Ferguson was.



After Jose Mourinho's departure, Solskjaer was chosen as the interim manager by Manchester United.













He started his spell in spectacular fashion, instigating a 15-game unbeaten streak in domestic competitions.



The Norwegian suffered his first defeat in the first leg of Manchester United's Champions League last 16 clash against Paris Saint-Germain, but dramatically turned it around in the return leg at the Parc des Princes.





Influenced by the team's run of form under Solskjaer, the Red Devils tied him down to a permanent three-year deal.







He failed to maintain the momentum after earning the permanent contract, leading the club to only two wins in their last 10 Premier League matches.



Van Persie, however, feels that Solskjaer knows Manchester United from top to toe, just as Ferguson did





"He's a man of the club, he played there for more than 10 years, he won the Champions League – actually his goal got them the Champions League – so he has a big part over the years at the club", Van Persie told the BBC.



"He's been a coach of the reserves, he is Manchester United. Similar, in a different way, to Ferguson.



"He was Manchester United and Solskjaer is Manchester United as well.



"Everyone has that at a certain time. He had a fantastic first period – now the last 12 games have been tough.



"OK, but next season they have to pick themselves up and go again."



Van Persie was at Old Trafford for three seasons between 2012 and 2015, scoring 58 goals in 105 games across all competitions.

