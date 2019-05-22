XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

22/05/2019 - 21:36 BST

Steven Gerrard Has Taken Massive Steps – Former Rangers Star

 




Former Rangers midfielder Kevin Thomson has revealed the admiration he has for Steven Gerrard and believes the Gers boss has taken big steps in management. 

Despite having no prior senior managerial experience, Rangers opted to hand Gerrard the reins last summer.   

 



The club failed to beat Celtic in the 2018/19 Scottish Premiership race, but Gerrard received plenty of recognition for the performances his side produced throughout the campaign. 

Thomson, who will be working with Rangers' Under-18s from next season, has heaped praise on the 38-year-old, claiming he admires the Liverpool legend's straightforwardness.  
 


He was quoted as saying by the Evening Times: "For me, the most refreshing thing is when I hear him speak or do press conferences. I am always listening to him and I feel he speaks the way I do, he has the same demands and ideas.


 


"I have heard him say that he has met loads of people that have all the fancy lingo, all the fluff, and he is just a straight talker. I feel I am the same."

Thomson also acknowledged his desperation to see Gerrard succeed at Rangers and feels the former Liverpool captain has already taken massive steps. 

 


He added: "I am desperate for him to do really well and be really successful here.

"He was an inexperienced manager, but the club gave him one of the biggest jobs in the world and gave him that opportunity. 

"In my opinion, he is making massive steps to go on and be a real top manager."

Thomson served the Light Blues for four seasons between 2007 and 2010, making over 100 appearances for the club.   
 