Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

22/05/2019 - 16:53 BST

Stoke City Star’s Agent Looking At Offer From Saudi Arabia For Client

 




Stoke City are looking to sell Badou Ndiaye following the end of his loan spell at Galatasaray, with the player's agent now considering a proposal from Saudi Arabia.

Ndiaye has spent the season on loan at Galatasaray and now poised to head back to Stoke, who are still in the Championship this season, in the summer.  
 

 
 
 


Galatasaray have chosen not to chase a new deal for Ndiaye at present, with Stoke taking the decision to sell.

Everton, Marseille and Sevilla have all been linked with the midfielder but, according to Turkish daily Sabah, Ndiaye's agent has opted to run the rule over an offer from Saudi Arabia.
 


The Senegalese star's agent, William D'Avila, is to explore the finer details of the proposal from Al-Hilal.

 
 


The Saudi Arabian side are keen on Ndiaye and want to snap him up this summer.

Al-Hilal already have a number of foreign stars on the books, such as Italian midfielder Sebastian Giovinco and former Swansea City striker Bafetimbi Gomis.
 


Stoke splashed out around £14m to land Ndiaye from Galatasaray and it remains to be seen how much of that sum they can recoup.   

 