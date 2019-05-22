Tottenham, Leeds and Rangers Target Luca Connell Comments On Future

Follow @insidefutbol





Bolton Wanderers talent Luca Connell has revealed he has left the decision on his future to his agent, amidst interest from Tottenham Hotspur, Leeds United and Rangers, amongst others.



Connell, who has impressed during his debut season with Bolton, earned himself a maiden call up to represent the Republic of Ireland at senior level for the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers this summer.











The 18-year-old’s performances in the Championship have also warranted the interest of several clubs, including Tottenham, Leeds and Rangers from the Scottish Premiership.



And amidst the concrete interest from several potential suitors, Connell has opened up on his plans on making a decision with respect to his future with Bolton.





The midfielder revealed he has left the decision to his agent in a bid to try and let his representative sort out the best possible course of action, as he focuses on his football.







Connell also remains hopeful that the agent can evaluate all the potential suitors and reach a conclusion based on his understanding of what could be the best move.



"I don't know, I'm leaving that down to my agent”, Connell was quoted as saying by the Bolton News, when questioned about his future.





“Hopefully he's sorting that out while I'm away, seeing what's about and what he thinks is best for me."



Connell, who has been capped at various age groups for his country, made 12 appearances in all competitions for Bolton during the recently concluded season.

