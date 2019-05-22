You Can See Neil Lennon’s Celtic Passion, Bhoys Star Feels

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic winger Scott Sinclair has insisted boss Neil Lennon has "great passion" for the club, revealing his belief that the Northern Irishman has made the managerial transition as easy as possible.



After Brendan Rodgers moved to Premier League club Leicester City, Lennon was brought in to fill in his shoes on an interim basis.













Lennon has successfully led the team to yet another Scottish Premiership title and could guide them to a treble of trebles with a win over Hearts in the Scottish Cup final on Saturday.



Despite delivering the Premiership, a number of Celtic fans remain unconvinced over him being given the job permanently.





Sinclair, however, has heaped praise on his manager for not shuffling things around too much and making the transition as easy as possible for the players.







The winger also feels Lennon's passion for Celtic is clear to see and he told a press conference: "The manager has come in and he great.



"He's got great passion for the club. He's kept everything similar and made it as easy as possible for us."





Sinclair also highlighted the relaxed atmosphere inside the camp ahead of the Scottish Cup final, while insisting he was not thinking much about the team selection.



He added: "We're all very relaxed.



"The manager will pick his team and if I'm not on from the start, I'll aim to make an impact when I get on."



Sinclair featured in 33 Premiership games for Celtic, scoring nine goals and providing three assists.

