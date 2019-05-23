ADO Den Haag Won’t Let Leeds and Sheffield Wednesday Target Leave Without Fight

Follow @insidefutbol





ADO Den Haag are not ready to let Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday target Sheraldo Becker leave without a fight.



The 24-year-old winger is out of contract at the Dutch Eredivisie outfit this summer and his situation has attracted the attention of a host of clubs from England.













Leeds, Sheffield Wednesday and Derby County are amongst the clubs who have been credited with holding an interest in snapping up Becker.



But ADO Den Haag have not lost hope of keeping hold of Becker and are planning talks to convince him to stay put.





Manager of football affairs Jeffrey van As told Dutch magazine Voetbal International: "We hope to keep him.







"But we know that other clubs are also interested in him."



ADO Den Haag managed a mid-table finish in the Dutch Eredivisie this season and it is unclear if Becker will consider extending his stay at the club.





Becker was a key man at the Dutch club this season, clocking up 33 appearances in the Eredivisie with seven goals and ten assists to his name.



