Bayer Leverkusen Mull Swoop For Liverpool Target

Bayer Leverkusen are mulling a swoop for Liverpool target Max Kruse.



The BayArena club have lost Julian Brandt to Borussia Dortmund and want to strengthen their attacking options over the course of the summer transfer window.













Kruse is leaving Werder Bremen following the end of his contract and his free agent status has made him an attractive prospect for a number of clubs.



Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool have been linked with holding an interest in Kruse, but now Leverkusen are considering a swoop, according to German magazine Kicker.





Leverkusen feel Kruse could operate in a variety of positions, which would please coach Peter Bosz, who wants to run a small and tight squad.







But competition for Kruse's signature is expected to be fierce and it remains to be seen if the 31-year-old can be tempted to Leverkusen.



Kruse made 32 appearances in the Bundesliga for Werder Bremen this season, scoring eleven goals and providing ten assists for his team-mates.





Fenerbahce, Roma and Tottenham Hotspur have also been linked with Kruse.



