Dennis Praet Can Be Next Luka Modric – Sampdoria Coach On Arsenal Target

Sampdoria coach Marco Giampaolo has tipped Arsenal and Inter target Dennis Praet to develop and emulate the likes of Luka Modric and Miralem Pjanic in the future.



Praet, who joined Sampdoria from Anderlecht in Belgium during the summer of 2016, has quickly established himself as a regular with the first team at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris.











The Belgian midfielder has notched up 36 appearances in all competitions for Sampdoria this term and subsequently piqued the interest of Arsenal and Inter.



Unai Emery’s is keen on bolstering his options in midfield following the departure of Aaron Ramsey, and Praet has popped up as a candidate to join the Gunners.





As such, the north Londoners have already sent their scouts to watch Praet in action for Sampdoria, as they aim to snare him away from Italy this summer.







And in the wake of the talks linking Praet with a big move to England, Giampaolo has tipped the midfielder to become even better in the future.



The Sampdoria coach feels Praet can become the next Modric or Pjanic in world football, as he possesses the right competitive spirit and ability to emulate such world-class players.





“Praet can be the Modric or the Pjanic of tomorrow because he knows how to play, fight and has the right competitive spirit”, Giampaolo told Italian daily Corriere dello Sport.



Despite their interest in Praet, Arsenal have yet to table a bid to secure the services of the midfielder.



Sampdoria have slapped a €25m asking price on Praet, who has a contract with the club that runs until 2021.

