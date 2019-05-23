XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

23/05/2019 - 22:15 BST

Former Ajax Coach Feels Matthijs de Ligt Suits Manchester City

 




Bayer Leverkusen coach Peter Bosz believes that Ajax skipper Matthijs de Ligt would be the ideal fit for Premier League champions Manchester City.

De Ligt, who was a standout performer for Ajax during their memorable run in the Champions League semi-final this term, looks set to leave the club this summer.  


 



The 19-year-old has attracted the interest of several European bigwigs, including the likes of Barcelona, Juventus and Manchester United in recent weeks.

However, Bosz feels De Ligt would be more suited to a move to Manchester City to replace Vincent Kompany at the Etihad Stadium.
 


The former Ajax coach feels that Nicolas Otamendi is not good enough and believes De Ligt would be the perfect fit for Manchester City, alongside Aymeric Laporte in defence.



"I don't think Nicolas Otamendi is good enough [to replace Kompany]”, Bosz told Dutch magazine Voetbal International.

“He [De Ligt] would fit perfectly alongside Aymeric Laporte.
 


“He [Laporte] would play even better with Matthijs next to him, I am convinced about that.”

Despite interest from several clubs, there has yet to be confirmation of where De Ligt will be playing his football next season.

The Netherlands international made 55 appearances in all competitions for Ajax this term, as they secured a domestic double by lifting the Eredivisie and the Dutch Cup.   
 