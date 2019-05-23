Former Ajax Coach Feels Matthijs de Ligt Suits Manchester City

Follow @insidefutbol





Bayer Leverkusen coach Peter Bosz believes that Ajax skipper Matthijs de Ligt would be the ideal fit for Premier League champions Manchester City.



De Ligt, who was a standout performer for Ajax during their memorable run in the Champions League semi-final this term, looks set to leave the club this summer.













The 19-year-old has attracted the interest of several European bigwigs, including the likes of Barcelona, Juventus and Manchester United in recent weeks.



However, Bosz feels De Ligt would be more suited to a move to Manchester City to replace Vincent Kompany at the Etihad Stadium.





The former Ajax coach feels that Nicolas Otamendi is not good enough and believes De Ligt would be the perfect fit for Manchester City, alongside Aymeric Laporte in defence.







"I don't think Nicolas Otamendi is good enough [to replace Kompany]”, Bosz told Dutch magazine Voetbal International.



“He [De Ligt] would fit perfectly alongside Aymeric Laporte.





“He [Laporte] would play even better with Matthijs next to him, I am convinced about that.”



Despite interest from several clubs, there has yet to be confirmation of where De Ligt will be playing his football next season.



The Netherlands international made 55 appearances in all competitions for Ajax this term, as they secured a domestic double by lifting the Eredivisie and the Dutch Cup.

