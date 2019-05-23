He Could Be Worth Much More – Former Stoke Star Warns Against Selling Manchester United Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Stoke City winger Liam Lawrence feels the Potters must not be tempted to cash in on an offer from Manchester United for Nathan Collins this summer.



Collins, who joined Stoke last summer, has popped up on the radar of Manchester United owing to a strong season for the Under-23s this term.











The 18-year-old also made three appearances in the Championship last month, as the Potters finished their campaign in 16th place in the second-tier.



Despite claims of Manchester United already offering £7m for Collins, there has yet to be official confirmation from either parties with respect to the move.





And in the wake of such reports, Lawrence has advised Stoke to retain Collins, despite the tempting offer claimed to be in place for the young defender.







The former Potters winger feels Stoke and Collins should sit tight at the bet365 Stadium during the summer, as the player has enough potential to be sold for an even bigger profit in the future.



"My advice to both Stoke and to the youngster himself is to sit tight, even if Manchester United are as keen as some claim and table an offer”, Lawrence wrote in his column for the Stoke Sentinel.





“I’ve read £7m being touted in some quarters, but that figure is nothing to what this lad could be.



“If he plays regularly for Stoke next season and does well, you’re not talking £7m, you’re talking about £20m plus.



“Just look how Harry Maguire’s valuation has gone through the roof after going from Sheffield United to Hull for around £2.5m and then Hull to Leicester for around £17m.



“You can multiply that last figure at least three times if he joins a big club this summer.”



Collins has featured prominently for the Republic of Ireland at Under-17 level.

