Lazio Press Accelerator, Set To Beat Newcastle and West Ham To Striker

Lazio are set to beat off competition from Bayer Leverkusen, Newcastle United and West Ham to land Club Brugge striker Wesley.



The Brazilian striker has been a standout performer for Club Brugge this term, after netting 17 goals and registering 10 assists for his team-mates in all competitions.











Wesley's form saw him linked with Arsenal in the January transfer window, while Lazio have been tracking him for some time.



Now, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Lazio are entering the final straight in their talks to take Wesley to Rome.





It is claimed that Wesley's representatives are sold on their client moving to Lazio and the striker is to rebuff interest from Leverkusen, Newcastle and West Ham.







Lazio have pressed the accelerator on talks, with sporting director Igli Tare and president Claudio Lotito desperate to get the deal over the line.



The Serie A outfit are talking with Club Brugge over a deal which would come in at around €16m to €18m and could rise up to as much as €22m dependent upon Lazio's performance next season.





Wesley is touted to be the replacement for Felipe Caicedo, who is expected to leave Lazio during the summer transfer window.



He joined Club Brugge from AS Trencin in Slovakia in 2016.

