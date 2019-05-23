Marseille Not Talking To Rafael Benitez Despite Prior Contact

Follow @insidefutbol





Marseille have had contact with Rafael Benitez, but no discussions are taking place now and the French side are rated as unlikely to appoint the Spaniard this summer.



Rudi Garcia, who took charge of Marseille in 2016, has confirmed that he will step down at the end of the season after failing to secure a European berth with the Ligue 1 giants.











The club are currently sixth in the table and remain 11 points adrift of the final Champions League berth occupied by rivals Lyon, with just a single game remaining this season.



And following the confirmation of Garcia’s imminent exit from Marseille, the Ligue 1 outfit are already on the lookout for a coach to replace the Frenchman this summer.





Benitez has been linked with the post and, according to Yahoo Sports France, did have contact with the Spaniard.







But it is claimed that no talks are taking place now, making Benitez an unlikely appointment.



The Spaniard is currently engaged in discussions with Newcastle over signing a new contract.





Despite the ongoing talks, Benitez has yet to confirm that he is set to continue as Newcastle manager.



However, the Magpies are eyeing convincing him to remain on Tyneside for at least another year.



Benitez has also been linked with a move to Celtic.

