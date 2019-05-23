Napoli Open Talks For Winger, Tottenham and Inter Lodge Enquiries

Follow @insidefutbol





Serie A giants Napoli have opened talks with Udinese to sign Rodrigo de Paul, with Inter and Tottenham Hotspur also interested.



De Paul, 25, has enjoyed a fruitful Serie A campaign this season, emerging as one of the standout performers during a difficult campaign for Udinese.











Napoli, who are 11 points behind leaders Juventus, are in the market for a talented forward and have shortlisted the Udinese left-winger.



Carlo Ancelotti is an admirer of the forward and wants him in his team in the 2019/20 season, meaning Napoli have now opened talks with Udinese, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport.





Udinese however do not want to accept a bid of below €30m for De Paul and it remains to be seen if Napoli are prepared to meet the figure.







Tottenham and Inter have also made enquiries about the player, but Napoli are still in pole position.



De Paul, who has been named in Argentina's squad for the 2019 Copa America, has pitched in with nine goals and eight assists in 36 Serie A appearances this season.





His contract with Udinese runs until June 2023.

