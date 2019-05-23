Real Madrid General Manager Gives Tottenham Hotspur Clear Answer On 23-Year-Old

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur have been rebuffed by Real Madrid after making an approach for Marco Asensio.



Spurs supremo Daniel Levy is looking to back manager Mauricio Pochettino in the summer transfer window and the Argentine is keen on Asensio.













The Premier League side contacted Real Madrid earlier this week in an effort to start talks to take the 23-year-old to north London.



But, according to Spanish daily AS, Real Madrid's general manager Jose Angel Sanchez was clear with Tottenham.





He informed Spurs that Asensio is not for sale this summer, with the club considering him to be a key part of their plans going forward.







Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane is clear that he does not want Asensio to leave and the player is under contract until 2023.



Tottenham were told if they wish to sign Asensio then they will need to meet his buy-out clause, which sits at an unreachable €700m.





Pochettino has long been a fan of Asensio and Spurs were also interested in trying to take him to the Premier League last summer.



