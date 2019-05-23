XRegister
06 October 2018

23/05/2019 - 22:35 BST

Told Me At Chelsea They Wouldn't Know His Name – Rangers Youth Supremo In Steven Gerrard Praise

 




Rangers academy head Craig Mulholland has revealed that Nathan Young-Coombes told him that at former club Chelsea the first team boss would not have known his name, unlike Steven Gerrard at Ibrox

Young-Coombes, 16, helped Rangers' Under-17s to a famous success in the Al Kass International Cup earlier this year, with the Gers becoming the first British club to win the seven-year-old tournament.  


 



He only linked up with Rangers from Chelsea shortly before the Al Kass tournament kicked off and made his presence felt.

Young-Coombes has only been at Rangers for a matter of months, but already sees a big difference between the Scottish giants and his former club Chelsea.
 


The youngster told youth supremo Mulholland that at Chelsea, the first team boss would not know his name, while at Rangers, Gerrard takes such interest in the talents in the various age group sides that he knows everyone's name.



And Mulholland believes that Gerrard has been superb with the youngsters since he became Rangers boss last summer.

“I think the gaffer has been fantastic, he’s been to watch right down to the Under-11s and Under-12s, he knows every player”, Mulholland told Rangers TV.
 


“I think Nathan Young-Coombes came from Chelsea and he said that, for example at that club, the first team manager maybe even wouldn’t know your name at the age Nathan’s at.

“Steven knows all the players in the academy, 22 players have trained with the first team from the academy this season."

Mulholland also revealed that Gerrard's backroom team have made sure to give good attention to the youth teams too.

“Gary McAllister has been to a lot of games, Colin Stewart, Tom Culshaw, and Michael Beale I would like to give a special mention because he is the one that speaks to myself and Graeme Murty every day.

“He’s worked at Chelsea’s academy, worked at Liverpool’s academy and he’s been really supportive.”

Chelsea's youth sides have enjoyed big success in recent years, but the Blues have been criticised for failing to trust in youth at first team level.   
 