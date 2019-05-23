XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

23/05/2019 - 20:48 BST

Treble Treble Would Be Club’s Second Best Achievement Ever – Former Celtic Star

 




Former Celtic star Mark McGhee has claimed winning an historic treble treble would outweigh anything the club have achieved, apart from the 1967 European Cup. 

Neil Lennon's side take on Hearts in the final of the Scottish Cup on Saturday at Hampden Park, looking to end the season in style.   

 



Having already won the Scottish League Cup and the Scottish Premiership, Celtic find themselves a step away from winning another domestic treble, their third in three years.  

No team in Scottish football history have managed to do the treble treble, and McGhee has claimed it would be the Bhoys' second-most important achievement since being formed, only behind their European Cup-winning campaign in 1967. 
 


"I think the treble Treble, apart from the European Cup win, outweighs anything that the club have ever done", he told the Evening Times.


 


"Even in this day and age, where I know Celtic have huge advantages over everyone else in all sorts of ways, they still have to go and do it."

Celtic recorded a 2-1 win over Hearts in their most recent meeting in the Premiership and have won the last four encounters between the two sides. 

 


The Hoops, who beat Aberdeen 3-0 in the semi-final, are yet to concede a goal in the Scottish Cup this season and will bid to continue the run against Craig Levein's men on Saturday at the national stadium.

 