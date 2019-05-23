XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

23/05/2019 - 23:04 BST

Watford All But Done For Brazilian Teenager, Due To Arrive January 2020

 




Watford have all but wrapped up the signing of Fluminense talent Joao Pedro, it has been claimed.

The Hornets are looking to strengthen their options, while planning for the future, and have zeroed in on Fluminense teenager Joao Pedro.  


 



According to Italian broadcaster Sport Mediaset's Pietro Balzano Prota, Watford have all but sealed the signing of the attacker for a fee of around €15m.

It is claimed that Joao Pedro will only make the move to Vicarage Road in January 2020 however, giving him the entire Brazilian season this year with Fluminense.
 


The 17-year-old, who will turn 18 in September, came through the youth ranks at Fluminense.



Joao Pedro has made just one appearance, spanning 20 minutes, in Brazil's Serie A this season.

And the teenager put down a marker, scoring twice in Fluminense's 4-1 thrashing of Cruzeiro earlier this month.
 


Joao Pedro will now be keen to get a full season of football with Fluminense under his belt before he makes the big move to the Premier League with Watford.

 

 