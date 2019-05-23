XRegister
06 October 2018

23/05/2019 - 20:42 BST

Wolves New Boy Eager To Catch Nuno’s Eye

 




Wolverhampton Wanderers' latest signing Hong Wan has expressed his desire to feature for the Under-23s next season and catch the eye of first team boss Nuno. 

The former Yeovil Town Under-18s skipper has signed a two-year deal with the Premier League club and is expected to be a part of Wolves' Under-23 side next season. 
 



Having helped Yeovil's Under-18s to their highest level, Hong is now determined to reach similar heights at Wolves. 

The 18-year-old has been left fascinated by the prospect of being around the first team and wishes to play at Molineux sooner rather than later. 
 


Speaking to Wolves' official website, he said: "I would love to crack on and get myself in and around the under-23s next season, hopefully break into the team, and then I hope to make the step-up into the first-team.


 


"Being in and around the first-team at Wolves would be brilliant. From the short time I’ve been here you can already see the high standards of the club.

"To reach Europe in their first season in the Premier League is outstanding and you can see that the club is in the ascendancy.


 


"It’s just a great thing to be part of and I can’t wait to get started."

Hong has trained with Wolves' Under-23s, but will link up with the development side when they start pre-season.

 