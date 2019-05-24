Agent of Tottenham Target Nicolo Zaniolo Booked In For Roma Meeting

Follow @insidefutbol





The agent of Juventus and Tottenham Hotspur target Nicolo Zaniolo will meet Roma next week for talks over a new contract.



The 19-year-old attacking midfielder has enjoyed a breakthrough season at Roma and has emerged on the transfer shortlist of several top clubs this summer.











Roma are desperate to hold on to him and are prepared to offer him a new deal, while the player’s camp have continued to insist that he wants to stay at the Stadio Olimpico.



But Juventus and Tottenham have continued to keep tabs on his situation and are prepared to push for his transfer if there are any indications that Zaniolo wants to leave.





According to Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, his agent will meet the Roma hierarchy next week and hold further talks over a new contract for his client.







Roma are currently offering a five-year contract worth €2m per season, but are falling short of the player's demands.



Zaniolo’s representatives are asking for a deal with a basic salary of €2.5m per year, which could go up to €3m based on his performances.





The two parties are optimistic about reaching an agreement, but for the moment they are yet to strike a deal.



His father has claimed that Zaniolo does not want to pack his bags at Roma this summer.

