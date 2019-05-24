Arsenal and Man Utd Linked Thomas Partey Puts Future Thoughts On Hold

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal and Manchester United midfield target Thomas Partey will take a call on his future at Atletico Madrid after the Africa Cup of Nations this summer.



The 25-year-old midfielder has been linked with a move away from the Spanish giants, with several clubs believed to be keen on snapping him up.











He has emerged as a target for Serie A giants Inter and is claimed to be of interest to Premier League pair Arsenal and Manchester United; Gunners boss Unai Emery recently took in Atletico Madrid's meeting with Levante.



Thomas has a €50m buy-out clause in his contract and Atletico Madrid are keen to offer him a new deal in order to raise the release clause amount.





But according to Spanish daily AS, the midfielder has postponed all decisions over his future at Atletico Madrid until after the Africa Cup of Nations this summer.







The midfielder wants to focus on Ghana’s campaign in the summer tournament and does not want to distract himself.



Thomas is open to leaving Atletico Madrid ahead of the start of next season and at the moment he wants to see what sporting project is on offer at Wanda Metropolitano.





His €50m buy-out clause could be difficult for Arsenal to meet without Champions League football, however Manchester United are expected to have deeper pockets this summer.





