Arsenal Defender Mulling Summer Exit

Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny is considering a move away from the Emirates this summer, it has been claimed.



The 33-year-old defender has managed to shake off his early-season injury troubles and has been a key part of the squad during the last phase of the campaign.











Koscielny is preparing to feature in the Europa League final against Chelsea, but there is speculation over his future at the club as he will enter the final year of his contract at Arsenal this summer.



According to French sports daily L’Equipe, the club captain is considering leaving Arsenal at the end of the season as he is looking for fresh challenges.





Koscielny wants to prolong his career for a few more years and there are suggestions he could consider offers to leave Arsenal this summer.







However, there have been parallel negotiations between his representatives and Arsenal over a new contract to extend his time at the Gunners.



But the talks are yet to bear any fruit and with a year left on his contract, Koscielny is seriously ending his nine-year association with Arsenal in the coming months.





The Frenchman has made 352 appearances for the club and has won three FA Cups.

