Arsenal Scout Due In Italy, Will Watch Two Targets

Arsenal will send a scout to watch the Sampdoria duo of Joachim Andersen and Dennis Praet against Juventus this weekend.



The Gunners are set to have more money to spend in the summer than in the January transfer window when they were only interested in loan deals.











Their transfer budget is said to be still around £40m, but that is expected to increase if they qualify for the Champions League by beating Chelsea in the Europa League final.



Strengthening their defence and midfield is expected to be their priority in the summer and they are looking at two players from Sampdoria with a view to signing them.





According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, an Arsenal scout is expected to be in attendance at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris this week to watch Andersen and Praet in action for Sampdoria.







Arsenal have been keeping tabs on Praet for some time, but it has emerged that they are also looking at Andersen as a possible defensive addition.



The Gunners have been scouting the duo for a major part of the season and want to do some last minute checks on the final day of the Serie A campaign.





They are likely to face competition for Andersen’s signature as the Dane has been a target for their north London rivals Tottenham.



Spurs have already held talks with Sampdoria for his signature and are eyeing him as a possible replacement for Toby Alderweireld.

