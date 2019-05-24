XRegister
24/05/2019 - 19:26 BST

Bundesliga Clubs Set For Disappointment, Liverpool and Tottenham Target Max Kruse Tipped To Leave Germany

 




Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur target Max Kruse is not likely to stay in the Bundesliga.

The experienced attacker is out of contract at Werder Bremen this summer and is set to move on in search of a new challenge.  


 



He has been linked with Liverpool and Spurs, two Premier League sides attracted by the 31-year-old's free agent status, but several sides have been hoping to keep him in the Bundesliga.

Borussia Monchengladbach and Bayer Leverkusen have been especially keen on Kruse, but according to German daily Express, the attacker is not likely to stay in the German top flight.
 


Instead Kruse is tipped to head outside Germany for an experience abroad.



Italian side Roma and Turkish giants Fenerbahce have also shown interest in Kruse and the jury is out on where the German will end up.

Kruse hit the back of the net 12 times in all competitions for Werder Bremen over the course of the campaign, while he also provided 14 assists for his team-mates.
 


The attacker has so far never played his club football outside Germany, but it appears that could soon change.

 