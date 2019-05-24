Claim From Germany: Bayern Munich Set To Snap Up Manchester City Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester City winger Leroy Sane is expected to join Bayern Munich this summer for a hefty transfer fee, it has been claimed.



The 23-year-old winger has two years left on his contract with Manchester City and has rejected overtures from the club over a new contract.











Manchester City are said to be ready to listen to offers to sell the player and Bayern Munich are interested in taking the former Schalke star back to Germany.



There are claims that Manchester City have been expecting a bid from Bayern Munich and club president Uli Hoeness has confirmed their interest in the player.





And according to the German broadcaster Sport1, Sane is likely to join the German champions this summer and is fee is tipped to be big.







It has been claimed the two clubs are expected to reach an agreement over a fee in the region of €70m to €100m in the transfer window.



Bayern Munich have claimed that they will not spend more than the €80m they forked out for Lucas Hernandez on an individual player this summer.





It remains to be seen whether they will stick to their word if they manage to sign Sane from Manchester City in the coming days and weeks.

