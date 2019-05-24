XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

24/05/2019 - 23:08 BST

Crystal Palace and West Ham Join Hunt For 28-Year-Old

 




Liverpool man Nathaniel Clyne is set to have a decision to make this summer, with Crystal Palace, West Ham United, and Bournemouth all interested in getting him on their books, according to Sky Sports

Clyne, 28, spent the second half of the 2018/19 season on loan at Bournemouth, delivering a number of impressive performances on the south coast.  

 
 



Cherries boss Eddie Howe wants to keep Clyne on a permanent basis, but Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace and Manuel Pellegrini's West Ham are now also in the mix for the right-back's signature. 

It is claimed that Liverpool are ready to sell Clyne for a fee of £15m; he has only one year left on his contract at Anfield. 
 


There is further interest in Clyne from outside England, with Italians Napoli interested. 



Liverpool let Clyne move to Bournemouth after he was dislodged from the side due to the impressive form of Trent Alexander-Arnold, while Joe Gomez can also operate at right-back.  

He immediately found himself on Howe's team sheet and ended up making 15 appearances for the club. 
 


Clyne, 28, has been capped by England on 14 occasions.

 