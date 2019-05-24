Crystal Palace and West Ham Join Hunt For 28-Year-Old

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool man Nathaniel Clyne is set to have a decision to make this summer, with Crystal Palace, West Ham United, and Bournemouth all interested in getting him on their books, according to Sky Sports.



Clyne, 28, spent the second half of the 2018/19 season on loan at Bournemouth, delivering a number of impressive performances on the south coast.













Cherries boss Eddie Howe wants to keep Clyne on a permanent basis, but Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace and Manuel Pellegrini's West Ham are now also in the mix for the right-back's signature.



It is claimed that Liverpool are ready to sell Clyne for a fee of £15m; he has only one year left on his contract at Anfield.





There is further interest in Clyne from outside England, with Italians Napoli interested.







Liverpool let Clyne move to Bournemouth after he was dislodged from the side due to the impressive form of Trent Alexander-Arnold, while Joe Gomez can also operate at right-back.



He immediately found himself on Howe's team sheet and ended up making 15 appearances for the club.





Clyne, 28, has been capped by England on 14 occasions.



