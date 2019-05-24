XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

24/05/2019 - 18:39 BST

Former Leeds Attacker Wanted By Two Italian Clubs, Massimo Cellino Reunion Possible

 




Former Leeds United striker Mirco Antenucci is a man in demand heading into the summer, with two Serie A clubs keen to snare him away from SPAL.

Antenucci joined SPAL following his departure from Elland Road and played a key role in firing the club up to the Italian top flight.  


 



He then put his experience and talents to use keeping SPAL clear of the drop zone in Serie A; SPAL sit a comfortable eleventh this season with just one game left to play.

And Antenucci's performances in Serie A have not gone unnoticed, meaning he has clubs interested in him despite his advanced years.
 


The 34-year-old, who will turn 35 in September, is wanted by both Brescia and Lecce, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.



Both clubs have won promotion to Serie A from Serie B and believe Antenucci's experience could play a key role in their battle to stay in the league next season.

A move to Brescia would see Antenucci reunite with former Leeds supremo Massimo Cellino, who owns the club.
 


Brescia won the Serie B title this season, while Lecce finished just one point behind in second.

 