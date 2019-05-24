Gladbach Interested In Liverpool Defender, Player Would Need To Take Pay Cut

Follow @insidefutbol





Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach are showing interest in Liverpool left-back Alberto Moreno.



The German club want to add a new left-back to the ranks over the course of the summer and have been mulling various options.













According to German daily Express, Moreno is one of the players the Bundesliga club have been considering making a move for.



Moreno is an attractive target for Gladbach as he would not cost a fee due to his expiring contract at Liverpool.





However, Gladbach have concerns over Moreno's salary and if he was to move to Borussia-Park he would need to accept a significant pay cut on the amount he currently earns at Liverpool.







Moreno has barely featured for Liverpool this season, enjoying just 344 minutes of football throughout the campaign.



Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has preferred other options, with Andrew Robertson nailing down the left-back slot at Anfield.





In total, Moreno has made 141 appearances for Liverpool across all competitions, scoring three goals.



