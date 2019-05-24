If They Deposit The Cheque – Benfica Supremo Talks Manchester City and Manchester United Target Joao Felix

Follow @insidefutbol





Benfica president Luis Felipe Vieira has conceded that if a side meet the buy-out clause of Manchester City and Manchester United target Joao Felix then he will be powerless to keep him.



The young attacking midfielder is a wanted man this summer and has been linked with a host of top clubs across the continent.













Manchester City and Manchester United look to be leading the charge for his signature, but Benfica have taken a hardline stance, insisting Felix will not leave for under his €120m buy-out clause.



Benfica are also set to try to increase the clause, but as things stand, president Vieira admits that if the amount is reached then there is nothing the Portuguese giants will be able to do.





He was quoted as saying by Portuguese daily Record: "There are things Benfica cannot do.







"If someone pays the clause, if someone deposits the cheque for that amount, we cannot do anything."



The president though reiterated his desire to make sure the current Benfica side are not broken up in the transfer window.





"We will not mess around with the team and we want to keep everyone here.



"That includes Joao Felix.



"There is a determination to do everything possible to stay at Benfica."



Felix, just 19 years old, scored 15 goals and provided nine assists for Benfica in 26 top flight matches this season.



He also had a taste of Champions League football and Europa League football, shining at continental level.



Benfica have him under contract until the summer of 2023.



