06 October 2018

26 August 2018

24/05/2019 - 18:19 BST

In Some Roles Young, Some Roles Old – Napoli President Answers On Kieran Trippier Interest

 




Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has revealed he needs to think about whether to sign Tottenham Hotspur full-back Kieran Trippier.

The Spurs star has been repeatedly linked with a move to Napoli this summer and could quit the Premier League side for the right price.  


 



De Laurentiis has conceded that Trippier is in his thoughts as an experienced option, but insists he has made no decision and left the door open for signing a younger player at full-back.

Asked about Trippier on Italian radio station Radio Kiss Kiss, De Laurentiis replied: "We have to think about that. In other positions, I prefer young people.
 


"It is said ADL prefers only young people, then now it is said that one opts mostly for adults, but it depends on the roles.



"In some roles I want young people, in others, like the striker, you can have a certain age and experience, not be psychologically affected by the fear of the atmosphere."

Trippier would offer Napoli experience at the back, with the defender due to turn 29 years old in September.
 


Tottenham have the England international under contract until the summer of 2022, but could opt to cash in on him if Napoli present an acceptable offer.

Trippier has also been linked with another Italian side in the shape of Juventus.

 