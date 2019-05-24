Inter Make Play For Manchester United Linked Lorenzo Pellegrini

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United linked midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini has a contract offer on his table from Inter, but he is yet to make a decision on his future.



The Italian midfielder has a €30m release clause in his current contract with Roma and it has led to widespread speculation over his future at the club.











Pellegrini has been on Manchester United’s radar since last year and the club could turn to him as a possible solution to their midfield woes for next season.



But Inter are the ones who have made the early move for him and it has been claimed that they have put a contract offer on the midfielder’s table.





According to Italian outlet FcInterNews.it, the Nerazzurri have offered him a five-year contract worth €2.7m per season and are now waiting for Pellegrini’s response.







The midfielder is aware of the interest from Inter, but he is waiting for Roma to come up with an offer of a new deal as well.



Roma have been planning to put forward a new contract in order to eliminate the problematic release clause, but no concrete offer has been made to the player.





Inter are ready to trigger the buy-out clause as soon as they receive a positive nod from Pellegrini.

