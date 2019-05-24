It Wouldn’t Bother Me – Chelsea Target Tackles Remaining At Reims

Follow @insidefutbol





Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, who has been linked with Premier League giants Chelsea, is not ruling out still being at French side Reims when the new season rolls around.



The 27-year-old has been in superb form for Reims this season, making 40 appearances, and catching the eye of several sides.













Marseille have been linked with Mendy, while Chelsea are also claimed to be alive to his talents.



But despite the interest in his services, Mendy insists if he stayed at Reims next season then he would be perfectly happy. He is though sure that the club understand his desire to play at a higher level.





He told French sports daily L'Equipe: "Doing [another] year at Reims does not bother me, on the contrary.







"But we cannot know what will happen in football.



"I aspire to go higher. We will talk. Here people are smart and they want to advance the players", Mendy added.





Mendy, who has won two caps for Senegal at international level, is expected to be in the country's squad for this summer's Africa Nations Cup in Egypt, where good performances could see his stock rise still further.



Senegal are in action in Group C, where they have been pitted with Algeria, Kenya and Tanzania.



