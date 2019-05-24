XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

24/05/2019 - 18:50 BST

It Wouldn’t Bother Me – Chelsea Target Tackles Remaining At Reims

 




Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, who has been linked with Premier League giants Chelsea, is not ruling out still being at French side Reims when the new season rolls around.

The 27-year-old has been in superb form for Reims this season, making 40 appearances, and catching the eye of several sides.  


 



Marseille have been linked with Mendy, while Chelsea are also claimed to be alive to his talents.

But despite the interest in his services, Mendy insists if he stayed at Reims next season then he would be perfectly happy. He is though sure that the club understand his desire to play at a higher level.
 


He told French sports daily L'Equipe: "Doing [another] year at Reims does not bother me, on the contrary.



"But we cannot know what will happen in football.

"I aspire to go higher. We will talk. Here people are smart and they want to advance the players", Mendy added.
 


Mendy, who has won two caps for Senegal at international level, is expected to be in the country's squad for this summer's Africa Nations Cup in Egypt, where good performances could see his stock rise still further.

Senegal are in action in Group C, where they have been pitted with Algeria, Kenya and Tanzania.

 