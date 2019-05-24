Leeds Star Hoping To Use Scottish Cup Final To Return To Elland Road In Good Place

Follow @insidefutbol





Hearts defender Conor Shaughnessy has expressed his desire to end his loan spell with a win in the Scottish Cup final, revealing his belief that a winner's medal would strengthen his case for regular playing time at Leeds United next season.



Hearts take on Scottish champions Celtic this Saturday, with the Bhoys looking to clinch an historic treble treble.













The Republic of Ireland Under-21 international featured in 10 Scottish Premiership games following the switch and is expected to be in the line-up for Saturday's clash at Hampden Park.



The 22-year-old has expressed his desire to play at Elland Road next season and hopes a win over the Premiership champions in the cup final will land him in Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa's good books for next season.





The Leeds talent was quoted as saying by the Edinburgh Evening News: "Hopefully I can finish off my loan here with a winner’s medal and a trophy.







"To win any silverware in your career would be great, so for me to go back to Leeds after a five-month loan with a Scottish Cup winner’s medal would be an amazing achievement.



"It would stand me in good stead going into next season. "







Shaughnessy has made only 15 appearances for the Whites since joining from Reading in 2016 and it remains to be seen how much he features in Bielsa's plans for next season.



