XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

24/05/2019 - 12:31 BST

Leeds Star Hoping To Use Scottish Cup Final To Return To Elland Road In Good Place

 




Hearts defender Conor Shaughnessy has expressed his desire to end his loan spell with a win in the Scottish Cup final, revealing his belief that a winner's medal would strengthen his case for regular playing time at Leeds United next season. 

Hearts take on Scottish champions Celtic this Saturday, with the Bhoys looking to clinch an historic treble treble.

   
 



The Republic of Ireland Under-21 international featured in 10 Scottish Premiership games following the switch and is expected to be in the line-up for Saturday's clash at Hampden Park. 

The 22-year-old has expressed his desire to play at Elland Road next season and hopes a win over the Premiership champions in the cup final will land him in Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa's good books for next season.  
 


The Leeds talent was quoted as saying by the Edinburgh Evening News: "Hopefully I can finish off my loan here with a winner’s medal and a trophy.


 


"To win any silverware in your career would be great, so for me to go back to Leeds after a five-month loan with a Scottish Cup winner’s medal would be an amazing achievement.

"It would stand me in good stead going into next season."


 


Shaughnessy has made only 15 appearances for the Whites since joining from Reading in 2016 and it remains to be seen how much he features in Bielsa's plans for next season.
  
 