Leroy Sane Adopts Bayern Munich Only Stance

Manchester City winger Leroy Sane will only entertain a move to Bayern Munich this summer, with the player prepared to dig in his heels and stay put if the move does not happen.



The Germany international has been heavily linked with a switch to the Allianz Arena, with Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness also confirming their interest in the player's services.









Bayern Munich are currently in the market for players capable of replacing Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery, who are set to depart at the end of the season.



And they have received a big boost as, according to German magazine Kicker, Sane is only willing to join Bayern Munich this summer.





Manchester City have been linked with selling Sane for between €70m and €100m, but Sane digging in his heels may put Bayern Munich in a good position to negotiate.







It remains to be seen if the German champions will come to an agreement with the Citizens.



With Robben and Ribery departing, Sane could be an undisputed first-team player at Bayern Munich – a luxury he has not enjoyed at the Etihad.





While Bayern Munich, too, could use Sane's interest in their favour to lower the Citizen's asking price for the player.



In the 2018/19 campaign, Sane made 31 Premier League appearances, with 10 of them coming off the bench.



His contract with the Premier League champions runs until 2021.

