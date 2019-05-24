XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

24/05/2019 - 22:58 BST

Manchester United Will Sell 26-Year-Old But Don’t Want To Make Loss

 




Manchester United are open to selling Romelu Lukaku, but want to recover the entire fee paid to Everton to sign him in 2017.

Lukaku, 26, is prepared to consider all options this summer as he is no longer the first choice striker at Manchester United under new manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.  

 



Inter are interested in signing the striker with Antonio Conte believed to be keen on getting his hands on the Belgian after missing out on signing him at Chelsea.

But the Serie A giants are some way away from agreeing on personal terms with the player or paying the kind of money Manchester United would want from Lukaku’s departure.
 


According to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, the Premier League giants are not reluctant to lose the striker but they have set a steep asking price for the player.



Manchester United want any club interested in buying Lukaku to pay the £75m they paid Everton in 2017.

Solskjaer is ready to reshape his attack without the Belgian, but the club do not want to suffer a major loss on their balance sheet from Lukaku’s sale.
 


At the moment Inter are yet to meet the striker's wage demands or Manchester United’s price tag for him.   
 