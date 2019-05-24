Middlesbrough Make Move For League Two Teenager, Bid In

Follow @insidefutbol





Middlesbrough have made a move to land highly-rated Grimsby Town striker Rumarn Burrell.



A summer of change is expected at the Riverside Stadium following the departure of Tony Pulis and another season of Championship football.













And Boro are keen to kick things off by bringing in 18-year-old Burrell from League Two outfit Grimsby.



Indeed, according to BBC Radio Humberside, Middlesbrough have slapped in a bid for the striker.





The Championship side have a proposal to Grimsby which could be worth £100,000 due to add-ons.







Grimsby offered Burrell a professional contract in April.



The striker managed just a handful of appearances in League Two for Grimsby this season, as the club eased him into senior football.





But now the teenager could be continuing his football education at Championship side Middlesbrough.



