XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

24/05/2019 - 14:03 BST

My Agent’s Been Receiving Calls Admits Ismael Bennacer As Arsenal Retain First Refusal

 




Former Arsenal midfielder Ismael Bennacer has insisted that he is only thinking about helping Empoli avoid relegation at the moment, but conceded that he is pleased to know that his agent has been fielding calls from interested clubs.

The 21-year-old midfielder joined Empoli from Arsenal in 2017 and has been impressive during his stint in Italian football.  
 



His future has been subject to speculation as he has piqued the interest of several clubs in Europe and Lyon are reportedly keen on getting their hands on the Algeria international.

His valuation is believed to be around €15m, but his suitors would require Arsenal to stay away from the negotiations as the Gunners obtained first refusal on the midfielder when they agreed to sell him to Empoli.
 


But Bennacer is not worried about his future at the moment as he is expected to be a key part of the battle for Empoli, who are 17th in the table, to stay in Serie A going into the last weekend of the season.



Asked about his future, he told Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport: “Now I have just have to think about not getting relegated.

“Against Inter it would be a difficult game.”
 


His representatives are expecting several clubs to get in touch with them for the midfielder as soon as the season is over, while Arsenal remain the kingmakers over his future.

And Bennacer conceded that he is pleased to know that he has been attracting interest.

He said: “I still have two years left on my contract with Empoli.

“But I am very pleased to know that my agent has been receiving phone calls from top clubs interested in my work.”   
 