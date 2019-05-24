XRegister
06 October 2018

24/05/2019 - 12:32 BST

Napoli Push Brakes On Pursuit Of Arsenal Midfield Target

 




Napoli have pushed the brakes on their pursuit of Arsenal linked midfielder Jordan Veretout as they focus their transfer efforts elsewhere.

The Fiorentina midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to Napoli this summer and negotiations over a deal have been under way for some time.  

 



Veretout has reportedly agreed terms on a contract with Napoli and has been waiting for the two clubs to sort out a fee before he potentially moves to the San Paolo in the coming months.

But negotiations between Napoli and Fiorentina have not been straightforward and they are yet to reach an agreement over a fee for Veretout.
 


And according to Italian radio station Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli, the Serie A giants are now reconsidering their options in the market and have slowed down their pursuit of Veretout.



With Fiorentina turning out to be hard negotiators, Napoli are now looking at other targets and are believed to have prioritised the pursuit of Udinese’s Rodrigo De Paul.

It has been claimed that they are closer to signing De Paul than Veretout at the moment.
 


With Napoli pushing the brakes on their pursuit of the former Aston Villa man, it could be the opening Arsenal need to show a more concrete interest in Veretout.   
 