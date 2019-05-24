Newcastle Will Make Tammy Abraham Move If Aston Villa Lose, Not Dependent On Rafael Benitez

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United will make an approach for Tammy Abraham if Aston Villa do not win the Championship playoff final against Derby County.



Abraham has played a key part in Aston Villa's promotion push during his loan from Chelsea at the club and will be looking to get the job done on Monday.













If Aston Villa win promotion then they have first refusal if Chelsea look to sell Abraham permanently this summer.



Newcastle are watching the situation closely and, according to The Northern Echo, will make their move for Abraham if Villa miss out on promotion.





Should Derby win at Wembley, the Magpies will let Chelsea know they want to sign Abraham.







It is claimed that Newcastle wanting Abraham is not related to Rafael Benitez's future at St. James' Park.



Benitez has not yet agreed a contract to remain as Newcastle manager, but the Chelsea striker is a player the Magpies have built up extensive scouting reports on.





However, regardless of whether Aston Villa win promotion or not, Chelsea could look to keep Abraham in light of their transfer ban.



