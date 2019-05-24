Nottingham Forest Man Joe Worrall Not Interested In Rangers Stay, Happy To Return Home

Follow @insidefutbol





Joe Worrall has insisted he is a Nottingham Forest man, after completing his loan stint at Rangers, with a permanent stay in Scotland not appealing.



Steven Gerrard swooped to sign the centre-back last summer, taking him to Ibrox and handing him signficant playing time alongside Connor Goldson throughout the campaign.













The Rangers boss was keen on exploring a permanent deal for the 22-year-old, but Worrall had his eyes set on a return to the City Ground.



The defender feels his loan stint means he returns to Forest a better player; he is not interested in a permanent transfer to Scotland.





And he insists he is delighted to have been able to return to the City Ground, as he now looks to kick on ahead of next season.







"The experience has been brilliant. the city, the people, playing under Steven Gerrard", Worrall told BBC Radio Nottingham.



"The crowd and the sheer size of Rangers was something that I didn't expect, but it'll put me in good stead coming back for Forest.





"I've had highs and a couple of lows. I've learned quite a lot after slipping up couple of times.



"I don't mind admitting that – on and off the pitch. I can tell you for a fact the Rangers fans let you know.



"As much as I liked it up there, I'm a Forest man.



"I'm coming back to Forest a better player, a better man", Worrall added.



Rangers boss Gerrard began to play Nikola Katic alongside Goldson as the end of the season approached, with the Gers manager keen to hand playing time to someone permanently on the books rather than someone set to move on.



