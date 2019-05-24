One of the Best – Rangers Defender Impresses Gers Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers legend Richard Gough has dubbed Nikola Katic one of the best defenders around and believes he could be one of the Light Blues' first-choice centre-backs for the next few seasons.



Katic moved to Ibrox from Croatian side Slaven Belupo last summer, but was forced to endure a stint on the sidelines due to the partnership struck up between Joe Worrall and Connor Goldson.













After playing the first six matches in the Premiership, he was dropped to the bench, and only enjoyed a good run of games again towards the end of the season.



Gough, however, has insisted the Croatia international has plenty of quality, revealing his belief that the 22-year-old could go on to become one of the first names on the teamsheet.





"He is a threat in both boxes as well and he has scored a few goals this season", Gough was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.







"Maybe his use of the ball is a bit erratic sometimes, but as a defender, he is one of the best.



"If he comes back next season well and fresh, he can improve again. I know Rangers are looking at the moment to sign other centre-backs and they do need another one.







"If I look at it, as a supporter looking in, Katic and Goldson could be our centre-backs for the next few years."



Katic will be aiming to hit the ground running when Rangers report back for pre-season, with the Gers soon to be in the thick of a Europa League qualifying campaign.



