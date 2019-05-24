XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

24/05/2019 - 15:06 BST

Video: Leeds United Star Provides Injury Recovery Update

 




Leeds United left-back-cum-left winger Ezgjan Alioski has provided an update on his recovery from injury.

The 27-year-old missed the last stretch of Leeds' Championship campaign due to injury, robbing the Whites of a key outlet on the left flank in key games.  


 



Alioski was absent from the Whites' final games of the regular season, against Aston Villa and Ipswich Town, respectively, while he then missed both legs of the side's playoff semi-final loss against Derby County.

Now Alioski has confirmed in a video that his recovery is completed and he is able to train normally again.
 


He wrote on social media: "Recovery finished. Feels great to be back at work."



Alioski was a favourite of Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa over the course of the season, with the Argentine handing him regular starts.

He finished the campaign having made a total of 47 appearances across all competitions, scoring seven goals and providing five assists.
 


Alioski also picked up ten yellow cards.

 