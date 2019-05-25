XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

25/05/2019 - 23:18 BST

Arsenal Defenders Will Want Bernd Leno To Play – Former Chelsea Striker

 




Former Chelsea striker Tony Cascarino has insisted that the Arsenal defenders would not prefer to see Petr Cech in goal against the Blues in the Europa League final.

Bernd Leno has been Arsenal’s first choice goalkeeper in the Premier League this season, but Unai Emery has preferred to use Cech for cup competitions.
 
 



The veteran shot-stopper has been in goal throughout Arsenal’s Europa League journey in the current campaign and he is expected to start in the final as well against his former club Chelsea.

But ex-Blues star Cascarino feels it would be a mistake on Emery’s part to play Cech, as the Arsenal defenders would be nervous about the veteran being in goal in such a big game.
 


The former Chelsea striker insists that Cech is not as good as Leno with the ball at his feet, which means the Gunners' defenders will be worried if he does anything other than launch long kicks up the pitch.



Cascarino wrote in his column for the Times: “I think the Arsenal players will be nervous wrecks about the prospect of Cech playing.

“They will want Leno to play in Baku. The defenders, in particular, will feel far more comfortable with Leno behind them.
 


“Cech has never been great with the ball at his feet but he has particularly struggled this season when trying to play it out of defence.

“The centre backs will want to know that they can play the ball back to their goalkeeper and not worry about surrendering possession in dangerous areas because of sloppy passes.

“If Cech plays they will be praying that he clears it straight up the pitch.”

Cech will retire after the final and could take the sporting director role at former club Chelsea.
 