Bayern Munich Supremo Cautious On Leroy Sane Pursuit

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness is not overly optimistic about signing Leroy Sane from Manchester City this summer.



Sane has emerged as one of Bayern Munich’s top targets and the club are working towards snaring him away from Manchester City ahead of next season.











The Bayern Munich hierarchy have been open about their interest in the player but Manchester City are yet to receive a concrete offer on their table for the winger.



Hoeness admits that the club are still very keen to sign the Manchester City winger but indicated there is no much optimistic at Bayern Munich about getting the deal over the line.





“We are interested”, the Bayern Munich supremo told Sky Deutschland.







“But the chance of us getting him is small.”



The German champions are looking to strengthen their wide options over the course of the summer.





Manchester City are still hopeful of keeping Sane and are due to hold further talks over a new contract with the player’s representatives.



The German’s current deal runs until 2021.

