06 October 2018

25/05/2019 - 14:21 BST

Benfica Look To Raise Release Clause of Manchester United Linked Defender

 




Benfica are plotting to offer a new contract to Manchester United linked defender Ruben Dias in order to raise the figures of his release clause.

The 22-year-old centre-back has been an impressive figure in Benfica’s title-winning campaign and has also attracted the prying eyes of several clubs.  

 



Dias has been linked with a move away from the club this summer and there are suggestions several top outfits are keen on getting their hands on the player.

Manchester United are reported to be interested in signing Dias and their chief scout was sent to Portugal earlier in the season to watch the defender.
 


But Benfica want to hold on to the centre-back and, according to Portuguese daily A Bola, they are preparing to offer him a new contract.



His current deal runs until 2023, but it contains a €60m release clause, which Benfica believe is problematic.

The Portuguese giants want to offer him an improved contract and are keen to increase the buy-out clause to around €100m or €120m.
 


Benfica are hopeful that they will soon hold talks with Dias’ representatives and convince the player to sign a new deal.   
 