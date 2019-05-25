Bid In – Serie A Side Make Move For Tottenham Hotspur Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Serie A giants Napoli have tabled a concrete bid with Tottenham Hotspur for Kieran Trippier, it has been claimed.



Trippier has been heavily linked with a move away from Tottenham following a season where he lost his place as a certain starter in Mauricio Pochettino’s team.











Several Premier League clubs are believed to be interested in the full-back, with Manchester United said to be considering taking him to Old Trafford this summer.



But Napoli have been the ones who have been doing all the groundwork to sign him and have prioritised taking Trippier to Italy in the coming months.





And according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Napoli have tabled a bid with Tottenham to secure the signature of the England international this summer.







It has been claimed that an offer of around £25m has been received by Tottenham for Trippier from Napoli.



Tottenham are currently preparing for the Champions League final and are unlikely to take a decision on the full-back’s future at the moment.





Napoli are hopeful that a bid of that level will be enough to convince Spurs to sell the right-back, who has already given his nod of approval to a move to the San Paolo.

